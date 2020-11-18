PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - New names have officially been chosen and approved for two Phoenix street names that many people find offensive.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Phoenix City Council unanimously approved to change Robert E. Lee Street to Desert Cactus Street and Squaw Peak Drive to Piestewa Peak Drive. The new names will take effect on March 1, 2021.

Homeowners who lived on the two streets were asked to rank their top five names for the two streets. Desert Cactus Street easily won to replace the street named after the Confederacy commander. Homeowners also chose Mountain Trail Drive to replace Squaw Peak Drive. However, Councilwoman Laura Pastor made a motion to rename it to Piestewa Peak Drive instead. Councilman Carlos Garcia agreed. Piestewa Peak is in reference to the nearby mountain named in honor of Army Spc. Lori Piestewa, who was the first known Native American woman to die while fighting in the U.S. military.

"I think it's unto us now to make sure that we have an opportunity to actually repair harm, honor an indigenous woman that's by that mountain. I think we should take that opportunity," Garcia said.

Councilman Sal DiCiccio wanted to defer to the will of the people but ultimately supported Piestewa Peak Drive.

"At the end of the day, it is an honor to a woman who was an American hero," he said. "It makes logical sense to make the roadway going up to the mountain, to have her name on it."

The rest of the Council approved.

Phoenix City Council has also set money aside to help residents with costs associated with the name changes.

Robert E. Street runs east and west from 40th Street until it curves into 52nd Street just south of Union Hills Drive. "Squaw" in Squaw Peak Drive degrades Native American women. Squaw Peak was the original name of the Phoenix Mountains' second-highest point but was changed to Piestewa Peak in 2003. Squaw Peak Drive runs from Lincoln Drive up to Piestewa Peak.