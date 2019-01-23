PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - With a 6-2 vote in favor, the Phoenix City Council approved a $230 million renovation plan on Wednesday for the Talking Stick Resort Arena.
Sal DiCiccio and Jim Waring were the only ones who voted no.
Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver was pleased with the outcome and hopes to start on the project in the summer.
"The real work starts now. We gotta make sure we make the best use of these funds and really put that to work and make this building as good as possible and last as long as possible," Sarver said.
He said no city ever regrets investing in professional sports.
"I think it's a win-win," Sarver said. "Our organization works their tail off to be good community partners."
After five public meetings, the Phoenix City Council convened on Wednesday to vote on significant renovations to Talking Stick Resort Arena.
The vote was originally scheduled on Dec. 12, but the City Council decided to delay the vote as most council members were expected to say no to the proposed deal.
[RELATED: Phoenix City Council delays vote on massive renovation of Suns arena]
The deal calls for $230 million to go toward renovations at the arena, most coming from the City while a portion is paid by the Phoenix Suns organization.
The City would put up $150 million, which they say would come at a minimum cost to taxpayers. They say the money will be generated from tourism taxes, which will hit visitors the most.
[READ MORE: Public meetings scheduled for Phoenix Suns proposed arena agreement]
The rest of the cost would come from the Suns.
Some of the plans included in the renovation would be a new roof, scoreboard and food dock on the main concourse.
Last week, the City released the full list of expenses that would be covered in the proposed deal.
The renovations would keep the team playing in downtown Phoenix through at least 2037.
[RELATED: List of expenses released for $235 million renovation job for Talking Stick Resort Arena]
The Suns have been asking the City for an updated arena for years, but have been unable to get the Council to publicly consider a deal until recently.
After the vote was delayed, five public meetings were scheduled.
The public expressed displeasure with paying for a new arena when the team hasn't been able to produce on the court in many years. Others argued that the arena is well overdue for a renovation.
[MORE: Public opinion on proposed Suns' arena renovations is mixed]
The arena was built in 1992 and is the oldest arena in the NBA without having any renovations.
The 27-year-old Talking Stick Resort Arena also is home to the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and the indoor football Arizona Rattlers.
(1) comment
It may be that visitors will pay most. But tax money is fungible. That tax money is allocated now to something from which many will never see a direct benefit.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.