PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- The Phoenix City Council has approved a settlement for almost half a million dollars for a couple involved in a controversial confrontation with Phoenix police officers in May of 2019.
The Council voted 6-2 Wednesday to award a $475,000 settlement in the case of Dravon Ames and Iesha Harper.
Phoenix City Council member Carlos Garcia apologized to the couple for what they've gone through. He also thanked them for "their bravery in telling their story and their persistence in seeking justice." He said he knows the money won't take away their trauma, but he hopes that their children will "have a better life for it."
On May 27, 2019, Ames and his fiancee, Harper, along with two kids, were in their car when Phoenix police aimed guns and hurled obscenities at them. The incident was recorded on cellphone cameras, and the video quickly made national headlines.
The confrontation came after police said the couple's daughter took a doll from a store without paying. The Ames and Harper say their 4-year-old took the doll from a store without their knowledge.
The couple had asked for Phoenix police to fire the officers involved and filed a $10 million claim against the City.
The incident led to protests and calls for police reform.In June of 2019, protesters crowded a Phoenix City Council meeting, carrying signs and banners with slogans such as, "Fire the Police" and "Stop Police Brutality and Impunity."
Both of the officers involved were sent to the disciplinary review board. One officer received a written reprimand. But a second officer, Chris Meyer, was fired. "The behavior we witnessed was unacceptable," said Chief Jeri Williams at the time.