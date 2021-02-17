PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Like everything else, religious observances look a little different in 2021 because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. A case in point is Epworth United Methodist Church's "Ashes-To-Go" program.
Ashes-To-Go was designed to allow people to celebrate Ash Wednesday on their own schedules no matter how busy their lives might be.
"Ashes-To-Go is a contemporary moment of grace and recognition that draws on centuries of tradition and worship," Rev. Bob Holliday said. "It is also about getting out of the walls of the church and into the lives of people in the community."
To do that as safely as possible in the age of COVID-19, this year's Ashes-To-Go is contactless. Epworth United Methodist Church at 59th Avenue and Camelback Road is inviting people to drive through the church's parking to received a small gift container of ashes and dirt, as well as a devotional handout and "words of grace."
Holliday said Ashes-To-Go is meant to offer two things that are needed now more than ever – connection and hope. "I think the main thing is that we continue to try to find new ways to connect with people .. regardless of what's going on," he explained.
Ashes-To-Go will be available until 4 p.m. The church is hosting a virtual Ash Wednesday service at 6 p.m. on its website and Facebook page.