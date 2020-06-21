PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- There was singing, a march down Central Avenue, and a new message on the sidewalk that says “Black Lives Matter."

The “White Silence is Violence" march on Saturday was organized by the First Church United Church of Christ in Phoenix.

“Basically we just want to show the community that Phoenix is still screaming 'Black Lives Matter,' said attendee Madeline Valiquette. “And we're going to keep going -- and that, as soon as we stop talking about the issue, that's when it becomes harmful.”

About 35 people were able to join in and, amid COVID-19 concerns, people were urged to wear masks and practice physical distancing.

“I think historically, white people have been really silent and they haven't done the internal work around privilege, around our whiteness,” said Senior Minister James Pennington. “So this was an opportunity for us to gather together, to march.”

The congregation is described as an accepting, social justice church that’s been around for about 100 years. It is open to all, Pennington says.

“I thought it was significant that the church did it [the march], because I think it's really important that that message comes from a place of faith,” said Valiquette.

Valiquette also says we need to keep talking and standing in solidarity with protesters until change is made.