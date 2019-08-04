PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -
Officials with the First Church United Church of Christ Phoenix said they are hosting an interfaith candlelight vigil at their downtown location, 1407 North 2nd Street, at 7 p.m. tonight.
They say the gathering is in response to the mass shootings across our country.
Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego is one of several community leaders said to be in attendance.
Officials with the church say they are gathering together to collectively mourn the tragedy of all of those directly and indirectly impacted and for the soul of our country.
"The intent of tonight's vigil is to provide a space for Faith and Community Leaders to guide and lend a healing heart during these moments of violence, grief, and shock," church officials said.
(1) comment
Very appropriate....this madness must stop!
