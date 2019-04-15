PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - "Absolutely beautiful historical church go up in flames is just devastating," said Troy Mendez, dean at Trinity Cathedral.
Paris' Notre Dame is a cathedral beloved by the whole world.
"When you see a building that has been loved and prayed in and made holy by the prayers of many for hundreds of years, it makes you take a deep breath and want to weep with them," said Jennifer Reddall, bishop at Trinity Cathedral.
The sight of flames and black smoke billowing out of the roof of Notre Dame brought Christians from around the Valley together to pray.
"To be in this beautiful place together to invite God's presence to be with us in peace during a time the world is grieving," said Mendez.
For some, the sight of Notre Dame burning brought back emotions of other tragic events.
"When I saw video of the spire falling, I was in New York when 9-11 happened and that just hit all those buttons for me to see something that you are attached to destroyed," said Reddall.
They came together to grieve but also to find hope.
"New life doesn't always look the same as old life. I don't know what new life of Notre Dame will look like. I will be praying it will be holy and blessed just as past was," said Reddall.
