PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix Children's Hospital received a donation worth more than $170,000.
The money comes from Spirit Halloween. More than 20 Spirit stores in Arizona raised money for PCH.
"It's overwhelming. It's just so great to see the public and everyone stepping up to support Phoenix Children's," said Tim Harrison from PCH.
The money will go to a very important section of PCH.
"It supports our child life department. They are so important throughout the whole hospital and really for helping kids enjoy being kids, being there to play with the kids, doing a lot of therapy through crafts, and allowing kids to be a kid during the hospital visit," Harrison said.
"Being able to give back to the communities who supported us all the last 38 years is really something we hold near and dear to Spirit Halloween," said Natasha Haley from Spirit Halloween.
Throughout the years, Spirit Halloween has raised $1.2 million for PCH, but this past year, Spirit raised more than ever despite the pandemic.
"It's really a testament to how much the community really supports this program. It's phenomenal. We did not expect it," Haley said.