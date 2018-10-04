PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Children's Hospital (PCH) distributed flu vaccines to its employees Wednesday, totaling in 3,941 vaccinations.
PCH says all employees are required to receive an annual flu shot and they surpassed their goal to vaccinate 3,500 employees in one day.
The hospital says it's great practice if it ever had to undergo mass vaccinations. Phoenix Children's is the only hospital in Arizona to practice mass distribution of vaccinations in the event of a disease outbreak or bio terrorist event.
"Having this type of event, this prepares us to work with the county in any type of bio terrorist event or any type of outbreak that we're ready at any moment," said Cathy Agostino, RN, Occupational Health Manager at PCH.
