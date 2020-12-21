PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Valley non-profit Cloud Covered Streets spent Monday helping hundreds of the Valley's homeless population.
Cloud Covered Streets has a mobile unit with a washer dryer and shower. Monday it was at a valley church near Central and McDowell. Those in need got a chance to shower along with a new pair of shoes.
"They get to open a wrapped gift. If you've been on the streets for a while, you've probably went years without opening a Christmas present
When you are on street as well, your feet is the most important thing. You are always on the move so a brand new pair Nikes is a great gift," said Robert Thornton from Cloud Covered Streets. "We want to let them know I care about you. No matter what you are still a human being and I still care about you so let's make your day a little bit better, a hot shower and clean clothes can definitely do that."
"Honestly it feels like a blessing. It really does, because if it wasn't for these people, we would be starving and we probably wouldn't be able to take showers," said Rachel Pastran who attended the event. "It means there's hope and you shouldn't give up."
"It cost a lot of money to keep this thing out on the streets so donations are always appreciated," Thornton said.