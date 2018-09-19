PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Drivers in the City of Phoenix may want to pay extra attention to the speed limit signs.
The City has just changed how fast drivers can go on 27 streets. The changes were officially approved on Wednesday with signs already up before that.
Phoenix conducted radar studies, which gets the average speed in an area for two hours, and "tube" studies, which has the sensor on the ground where they get the average speed for 48 hours, according to Carl Langford, traffic engineering supervisor for the City of Phoenix.
He said sometimes the speed limits changed because the roads in the area have changed.
"In some of the locations they are going from a two-lane road to wider, four lanes, five lanes in areas due to development getting in the area and building out and widening and connecting to other roads," Langford said.
He said the City will look at the national standards and the characteristics of similar roads.
Not all speed limits go down. Black Mountain Boulevard near Pinnacle Peak High School went up from 30 miles per hour to 40 miles per hour.
"If you do create a speed limit too low in some areas you end up causing such a difference in the speed people drive it can almost create more of a hazard," Langford said.
One area that saw a lower speed limit was Northern and Central avenues, from 40 miles per hour to 35 miles per hour.
Langford says the City re-evaluates the speed limits every year.
