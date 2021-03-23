PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tuesday marks 18 years since Lori Ann Piestewa's death, the first Native American woman to die in combat for the U.S. military.
"I would want people to always remember her smile and the fact she loved life," said Percy Piestewa, Lori's mom.
Following Lori's death, former governor Janet Napolitano led the push to name Piestewa Peak after her.
"The name that was on the mountain was a derogatory name to Native American people," Percy said. "I am very humbled. I am very honored the mountain was named after her. We always tell people it doesn't just represent Lori. It doesn't just represent the Piestewa name. It represents all veterans and all that served."
Just recently, the City of Phoenix renamed a street East Piestewa Peak Drive because the old name was considered offensive. At a ceremony honoring Lori on Tuesday, Phoenix mayor Kate Gallego surprised Lori's mom with her very own street sign.
"To thank you all for all you've done to make this a stronger community," said Mayor Kate Gallego.
"That was amazing. I did not expect that," Percy said.
In addition to the street sign, the ceremony was also filled with prayer and music. Ken Koshio played the instruments Tuesday's ceremony to help honor her legacy.
"A lot of people do service, and they dedicate their lives to save this country," Koshio said. "I really respect (that)."