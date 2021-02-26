PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Police arrested a caregiver this week accused of murdering one of his residents. The arrest came four months after the victim's death, raising concerns about the residents' safety who remained in the home.
"They probably lived terrified in this home for the last four months," says Dana Kennedy, Executive Director of AARP Arizona, which advocates for oversight in care homes. "The timeline of all of this is really concerning."
Arizona's Family is asking questions about the events that unfolded before Valer Catuna, the owner of Artemis Assisted Living, was arrested.
On October 21, 2020, court records say that Catuna's spouse called 911 to report one of their residents, 53-year-old William Griswold, had died from natural causes.
Phoenix police have revealed an eyewitness came forward October 22, 2020, telling their caseworker they saw Catuna assault the victim the day he died. Police say the next day, the information was relayed to investigators.
Catuna left the country for a while, according to police. Investigators say social services began frequent visits to the care home to ensure residents were safe. However, a Phoenix Police spokesperson was unable to say which agencies performed those checks before Catuna's arrest.
Maricopa County officials say Griswold's autopsy was completed October 22, the day after his death. The Medical Examiner's report was signed on December 30, 2020, listing Griswold's death as a homicide from blunt force injuries.
Maricopa County said Friday the medical examiner's report was completed within 90 days, a standard set by their accrediting body. It's unclear whether investigators were alerted about signs of trauma before the ME report was completed. Court records say the injuries noted in the report were consistent with the account provided by the eyewitness.
Phoenix Police say they wrapped up their investigation this month and arrested Catuna on February 24th, 2021. Neighbors reported seeing about ten residents removed from the care home this week.
"I think they really failed the residents in keeping them in, basically, an environment that was not safe," says Kennedy.
Artemis Assisted Living is operated out of two side-by-side residential homes. The Arizona Department of Health Services licenses the facility. According to ADHS records, the facility changed ownership in 2019 and has received several citations. Last November, Artemis was cited for failing to report the October 21st death to ADHS officials within one working day. Records say ADHS was notified of the death through an online complaint on October 23rd. In November, Artemis Assisted Living was fined $1,000 as part of a civil citation for failing to keep proper personnel records.