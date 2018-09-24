PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley seamstress is pleading that whoever stole her car over the weekend return the wedding dress that was lying on the back seat.
Adrienne Gonzales says her blue 1994 Honda Accord was stolen Saturday at the Arcadia Cove apartment complex in Phoenix. Gonzales says the car was carrying a client’s wedding dress and a bridesmaid dress, other client projects and many of her sewing tools when it was stolen.
“Being a seamstress is who I am to my core,” Gonzales said. “I am part of people’s most important days.”
And while Gonzales took a significant financial hit with the theft, she says the worst part was feeling like she let down her client.
“Telling somebody that their wedding dress is gone?” Gonzales said. “I’m without words.”
Gonzales says she’s filed a police report, but so far nothing’s turned up.
“There’s literally not been a thing I can think of that I wasn’t able to fix,” Gonzales said. “And this is just beyond my reach, and I hate that. Because I love being able to help and fix things.”
Gonzales is asking anyone with any information to come forward and even says that she’d be fine with the thief dropping off the dress at a public location like a church or library.
Meanwhile, she has a message of forgiveness for the thief.
“I’ve been in some really hard places myself,” Gonzales said. “I’m sorry it had to be like this for you.”
That sucks. A wedding is special and something a gal will only do 3 or 4 times in her life...
