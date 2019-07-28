PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix auto shop owner says his surveillance camera caught someone stealing from his business Sunday morning.
He said it's the second time someone broke in this year. An alarm and cameras did not keep it from happening again.
[WATCH: Theft of a Phoenix auto shop caught on camera]
Neil Geesey owns ToyoMotors Auto Care near Bell Road and 28th Street.
"Of course you feel violated. We haven’t been broken into in 15 years probably, and now twice in just a few months," said Geesey. "Very similar in the way that they broke in too."
In March, Geesey said someone got into the shop by breaking in through the front door using a crow bar. He said the person stole cash and things from the shop.
Geesey said police later caught the thief, and he amped up security. Geesey adjusted cameras, got a stronger door, no longer keeps cash inside and now leaves lights on overnight.
"He went through the window next to it this time," said Geesey."It didn’t really help."
Surveillance video from Sunday morning shows someone throwing a rock through the window. In the video, you see the window break. Someone climbs through the window and searches the office before taking off with something. Geesey doesn't know what the person took, but he said the damage will cost thousands.
"It’s not the way I want to spend my weekend for sure," said Geesey.
He wants the thief behind bars and some advice about what more he can do to keep his business safe. He said Phoenix Police responded to the break-in, and officers will be investigating.
