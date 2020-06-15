PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - American Upholstery in Phoenix pivoted its operations from making movie theater seats to masks back in April.

The company didn't have plans to make face masks for kids, but that's changed.

Upholstery company in Phoenix is making cloth face masks for you American Upholstery specializes in commercial upholstery, primarily luxury and cinema seats. But now, employees are sewing together face masks for the general public.

Nathaniel Allen, manager of American Upholstery said several Valley school districts have reached out asking if the company could make smaller masks to fit children. So they took on the challenge.

Allen said Riverside School District in Phoenix, ordered 10,000 masks.

Arizona Department of Education releases new guidelines to reopen schools safely Most school districts are expected to announce their plans for re-opening schools later this month.

There are only eight employees assembling and sewing the masks by hand.

Mike Reimanis, another American Upholstery manager looked up a bunch of designs and came up with two: the six-inch square mask with ear loops and the tapered mask with elastic that goes around a child's whole head. Both designs include a metal strip to conform to the nose.

The masks are not made out of cloth. The material used is polypropylene and the company said it can be hand washed.

The company is selling the masks in packs of two for $11 and comes in only two colors - black and white.

You're not able to order the masks online, but can call 480-399-7516.