PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Putting new tires on a van doesn't sound that exciting, but it's a pretty big deal to Urban Youth Excel, a Phoenix non-profit devoted to helping at-risk teens get their lives back on track.
A 12-passenger van was recently donated to the organization, but it needed new tires.
That's where Community Tire Pros comes in.
One Wednesday, the Valley business installed four new tires on the van, free of charge.
"They have meetings in a lot of different places where they have to provide transportation," said Howard Fleischmann, owner of Community Tire Pros. "We just want the children to be safe on the road, getting where they need to go."
A majority of the students in Urban Youth Excel come from single-parent homes in poor or poverty-stricken communities.
The group provides much needed guidance, helping these at-risk teens stay in school, find jobs and avoid gangs and drugs.
The van is a way to get the teens around town for community dinners, counseling and job training.
"Not one organization or one person can do it all," said Juan Chavez with Urban Youth Excel. "So to know there's businesses like Community Tire Pros out there, that are helping and willing to provide what's needed is huge."
Fleischmann is hoping his generosity will convince others to donate to worthwhile causes, as well.
