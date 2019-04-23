PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A vacant Phoenix building was consumed by flames early Tuesday morning.
According to the Phoenix Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to the first-alarm fire around 3:45 a.m. near 12th Street and Indian School Road.
[VIDEO: Crews work to battle Phoenix fire]
When they arrived, fire crews found a large commercial building on fire.
Firefighters switched to a defensive strategy early on to protect surrounding businesses from the fire.
Fire officials says it is a vacant dual-occupancy building.
Video from the scene shows most of the flames out but about 35 firefighters are still on scene battling the blaze.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation and no injuries have been reported.
Indian School Road is closed in both directions at 12th Street while fire crews continue to work the scene.
Phoenix fire crews on scene at 12th St and Indian School of a large commercial building with a working defense of fire. It appears that this is a vacant dual occupancy building. pic.twitter.com/iI9Q4V6who— Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) April 23, 2019
