PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix bridal store is now answering calls from angry brides left without a wedding dress and without a refund.
Lillian Lottie Bridal Couture closed its doors in Scottsdale, leaving another bridal store, Ivory Row, to pick up the pieces.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Brides-to-be left scrambling after Scottsdale bridal shop shuts its doors]
Ellie Reyes owns Ivory Row and is working on calling all brides to let them know Lillian Lottie closed.
"Mad, they’re confused," Reyes described the brides. "Some of them come here crying, and some fathers have threatened to do something bad to us, I guess because they thought I was a part of it."
She said she's not a Lillian Lottie partner, and she only agreed to help the owner who told her she was sick.
Reyes said Lillian Lottie's owner gave her files for brides who bought gowns from the store.
"She said that she couldn’t keep the door open anymore, so is there any way that you could help me facilitate the pick-up of these dresses, and then three days ago I met with her, and she handed me the files of what she had," said Reyes.
Reyes agreed to help before learning the brides already paid, but the designers never got the money or shipped the dresses.
"The dress will not leave the building until it’s paid," said Reyes. "That’s why it wasn’t shipped, at least that’s what the designer told me."
Reyes doesn't know what happened to the money the brides originally gave Lillian Lottie and why it wasn't sent to the designers.
Lillian Lottie's owner hasn't returned our messages for answers, leaving Reyes with angry brides forced to pay double.
Reyes said she's telling all brides who paid with a credit card to cancel the payment through their credit card companies.
She said the real trouble is for brides who paid cash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.