PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Teens can now get an Uber without having to be with their parents.
Uber said it has brought its teen driving service to Phoenix, which allows kids 13 to 17 to get a ride by themselves.
The teens can request their own rides with the Uber app but only the parents can set up a family Uber account. There is a $2 booking fee for the service, Uber said.
The teen uses their parent's account to pay for a ride while the parent stays notified about where the child is at all times thanks to the live-tracking feature. Parents can also text or call the child's driver if they have any questions.
Payment goes through the family account so the teen doesn't have to have a card with them.
Uber says only top-rated, experienced drivers have the option to pick up and drive teens.
The service is being tested in Phoenix, Seattle and Columbus, Ohio.
It's unclear when or if the program will be rolled out nationwide.
