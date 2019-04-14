PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A new Phoenix-based nonprofit is helping asylum seekers.
100 Angels Foundation started providing medical care for people who come from countries like Honduras and El Salvador.
Cecilia Garcia started the nonprofit and said she is always looking for more donations because they get used up quickly.
She said many of the asylum seekers are children who have health issues after traveling thousands of miles.
Garcia said the organization has helped more than 6,000 people since January in Phoenix.
