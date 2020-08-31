Phoenix-based food company helping Beirut in a big way after explosions

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An Phoenix food company announced on Monday that they are giving back in a big way. And they are doing it internationally!
The Phoenix-based nutritious spread company Americano Foods, the makers of Americano® nut butters, announced that throughout September, it will be giving 100% of proceeds from online sales to relief work in Beirut, Lebanon, a place suffering from a recent explosion and continuing economic woes.
To add to that, FirstBank, one of the country's largest privately held banks, is matching whatever Americano Foods makes throughout September. The bank has a strong focus on "banking for good."
Americano Foods co-owners Denise and Jeff Malkoon, both third generation Phoenicians of Lebanese descent, wanted to do all they can to help those who need it the most.
“The effort to rebuild the city of Beirut will take years, but hospitals like the Children’s Cancer Center of Lebanon, who serve the most vulnerable, don’t have that time and need our help now," said Jeff in a released statement.
Children's Cancer Center of Lebanon in Beirut is an affiliate of St. Jude's Children's Hospital that cares for children of all ages with cancer who were severely impacted by the explosion. From now until the end of September, all the proceeds from eatamerican.com will go there.
Joel Johnson, the president of FirstBank Arizona Market, said reportedly 300,000 people are still displaced after the Beirut explosions that took place in August. “FirstBank is honored to work with Americano Foods, a local company taking initiative to support a community trying to recover from a disaster," Johnson said in a statement.