PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A two-star review on Yelp has prompted a local bar to take action. But it isn't about the service.
The Thunderbird Lounge at Seventh and Montecito avenues is six months old.
"We wanted to open a friendly neighborhood bar," said co-owner Jeremiah Grazta. And they aren't taking the review lying down.
On Sept. 28, someone wrote, "Cool bar, retro vibe that was pretty OK. Guy in black dress and heels playing cornhole not OK."
Gratza says the customer this person was speaking of is a regular.
"We've seen, like, plenty of times playing cornhole in a dress and heels and to that I say, more power to that. I mean, have you ever tried to play cornhole in heels?" Gratza said. "It's not easy."
Grazta made a few calls, including to Ion Arizona Magazine, and a Drag Cornhole Tournament was born.
"I have some friends in the community who do drag so we contacted them and they said that would be awesome, we'd love to be apart of this," Grazta said.
People can pay to play with Phoenix performers in drag, and all proceeds benefit the Human Rights Campaign.
"Let's just turn this around, make it something really positive," Grazta said. "It's important to be inclusive of everyone. Regardless of whether you're in the Melrose Distict or not, that's just how everybody should be."
The event is this Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets, click here.