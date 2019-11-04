PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Two little girls are safe after the car they were in was stolen from their apartment complex near Bethany Home Road and 27th Avenue Monday afternoon.
The Phoenix Police Department tweeted about the incident. According to investigators, the girls' mom left the car running while she went back into her apartment for a moment. When she came back seconds later, the car -- and her babies -- were gone.
Officers found the car less than a mile away. The doors were locked, and the windows rolled up; the keys were missing, according to police. The 3-month-old and 3-year-old were still in the backseat. They were not hurt.
It was 85 degrees in Phoenix Monday. Experts say that on an 85-degree day, the temperature inside a car can get up to 104 degrees in 10 minutes, and 119 degrees in 30 30 minutes.
"Fortunately the car was found quickly, so it didn't have time to heat up inside," Phoenix PD said on its Facebook page.
Officers are searching for the suspect, but they do not have a description to release at this time.