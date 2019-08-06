PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Like border towns here in Arizona, the economy of El Paso, Texas, relies heavily on shoppers from Mexico.
It was a busy weekend, and there were potentially hundreds of shoppers in that El Paso Walmart when a gunman opened fire.
"It wouldn't be too far-fetched to imagine that there'd be a lot of people coming from Juarez that weekend, most weekends to shop to eat," said Phoenix attorney Ruben Reyes.
It may have been what drove the shooter there in the first place.
All those shoppers are now victims of this terrible crime.
Reyes says at a time when some of his victims may try not to draw any more attention, he's hoping to give them the security to come forward.
"It's my home town," said Reyes
Born and raised in El Paso, Reyes immediately thought of his family back home when news of the Walmart shooting spread.
"It's really close to the neighborhood I grew up in," he said.
His family was thankfully not there at the time, but this Saturday he'll be heading back to help those who were.
"Which to me is a way to maybe deal with the anger and the frustration that I feel inside," said Reyes.
Right now, the Department of Justice is considering charging the shooter with federal hate crimes. Reyes says the survivors likely have important information to share with investigators.
But he worries some might keep those stories to themselves due to their immigration status. Reyes wants to alleviate those worries by helping them apply for "U Visas."
These are reserved for victims of crimes that took place in the U.S. They are people who may be helpful with the investigation and prosecution.
They are considered temporary 'non-immigrant' visas, meant for those who do not wish to stay in the U.S. permanently.
"In six months from now when it's time for sentencing or a year from now when it's time for sentencing, I think what these people suffered through is going to be extremely impactful, and it should be something that should be heard. Andso having them withthe confidence to come back and to testify fully in terms of what they lived through is important for all of us," said Reyes.
He says for a family of four, applying for U Visas could cost $20,000. He plans to do the work pro bono.
"I just grieve with them, and I wish everybody peace," said Reyes.
He isn't sure how many victims will come forward to accept his help. He's working now to connect with those people now, and plans meet with them this weekend.
