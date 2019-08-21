PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It was a sucker punch in Superior Court and Phoenix attorney Vladimir Gagic is the guy who took the hit.
"I remember checking my teeth and then realizing they're all there," Gagic said.
[WATCH: "It was just salty ..."]
Gagic had been hired by the Maricopa County Office of the Public Defender last year to represent Lamont Payne, who was charged with assaulting a corrections officer at the 4th Avenue Jail.
Payne allegedly bit the officer in the ankle.
During jury selection, Payne appeared disruptive and often interrupted the judge.
"He was swearing and rolling his eyes and making a scene," said Gagic. "Just causing a commotion and being a troublemaker."
Courtroom video shows the defendant trying to get his attorney's attention and then complaining out loud.
"I've been giving him questions, but he won't speak," Payne said in court.
The judge had enough.
He ordered Payne out of the courtroom, but the defendant did not go quietly.
Payne can be seen in the video standing up and then punching Gagic in the face.
"I didn't feel any force," said Gagic. "I didn't feel like pain or anything like that. It was just salty because you're tasting somebody's skin. It's kind of gross, but that's what I remember."
Gagic suffered a bloody nose and swollen face but was otherwise OK.
He said it's good to know he can take a punch and walk away.
"I've been doing this close to 20 years, and I've had all sorts of clients, but nobody that actually acted out on it," Gagic said.
The attorney did file assault charges. As for the Payne, he is no longer allowed to attend court hearings; he will have to watch them remotely.