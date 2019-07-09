PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- It's a larger-than-life tribute to the late, great artist Prince.
Phoenix artist Maggie Keane has created a lasting homage to the singer-songwriter in the form of a giant mural that highlights his life.
The mural, revealed on July 5, is featured on a building at 1350 West Roosevelt Street (on the Rodriguez Boxing Gym building, near 15th Avenue and Roosevelt Street.)
The building's owner wasn't able to pay for a mural, so a friend set up a Go Fund Me page that’s already raised nearly $1,400 to help pay for Keane's supplies and equipment.
Keane worked on her masterpiece for two months. And the results are amazing, giving several unique views of the singer, who died in April 2016.
The mural is 18 feet high and 47 feet wide, and features a series of iconic Prince images that represent various periods of his decades-long career.
The giant, mirrored sunglasses are an eye-catching (and light-catching) centerpiece of the mural.
Keane even got creative and turned a drain spout into a "Prince symbol."
Keane says she herself never actually got to see Prince perform live, but has long been a fan of his music and artistry.
Want to see more of her musical tributes? Keane has created a few David Bowie murals in her Coronado neighborhood, including a prominent one at Seventh Street and Granada Road
Keane has a Bachelor's Degree in Fine Art from the University of Arizona, and has been a court sketch artist for for 40 years.
She worked as a billboard and theater set painter, and has produced many interior and exterior murals over the years. You may have seen her work at the Phoenix Zoo, the Le Grande Carrousel in Lake Havasu City, and the Encanto Carousel in Phoenix. Find out more about her works on her Facebook page.
Also, if you're interested in other art around the Phoenix area, there's a list online mapping out other murals in town.
My office. Detail of continuing progress. pic.twitter.com/nlD4YKDk62— Maggie Keane (@maggiekeanezart) July 1, 2019
Making progress pic.twitter.com/kB9G6ytGCl— Maggie Keane (@maggiekeanezart) May 25, 2019
