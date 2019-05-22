GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley woman says she has almost nothing left to her name after the storage locker she was renting was auctioned off by mistake.
She says it's taken a huge toll on her already-fragile health.
She estimates her things were worth $12,000. But she says the worst part is her family photos, and gifts from her ailing husband are gone.
"I was in a coma for two months. I shouldn't have survived," said Stephanie Sorbie.
Dealing with her own health issues, and with her husband of 19 years in the final stages of a terminal illness, Sorbie needed to put her things into storage.
"My husband doesn't even know who I am anymore because of the dementia," she said.
Last July, she rented space at the U-Haul facility at 67th Avenue and Bell Road in Glendale.
Sorbie says an employee initially directed her to locker 1209, but it was already in use. So she says the employee then told her to use 1217 instead.
She proceeded to fill it with all her worldly possessions.
"All my mementos, things my mom sent me, things my husband and I, little trinkets that we'd given each other over the years, pictures, all my pictures," she said.
She says she never missed a payment or received a notice.
But when she came back six months later to retrieve some items, her locker was empty, having been auctioned off.
"I was hysterical. I mean where's my stuff? This is everything I own," said Sorbie.
She believes the day she rented the locker, an employee never adjusted their records to reflect she was renting unit 1217, not 1209.
In a back room, they found a few of her photos left over from the sale.
"Luckily there was one little angel that my husband had given me the first Christmas, and it was in the box of pictures, but it was the only memento I have left of him," she said.
Sorbie says her health deteriorated more due to the stress of losing her belongings.
"It's a nightmare," said Sorbie.
Sorbie says U-Haul reimbursed her the rent she had paid, about $460.
But as for her stuff?
"We still don't know what exactly happened. We still don't know when everything was sold. We don't know who bought it so we can't even make our own efforts to get the things back. We don't even know what was in there because they won't share their own list and so we're six months and we have more question than answers," said Sorbie's attorney Ronald Roach.
Sorbie and her attorney have now filed a lawsuit.
"I ask you to stand in her shoes and imagine that door going up, and you're expecting you see your belongings behind it and it's just an empty space. And that overwhelming rush of emotions and loss," said Roach. "And I think U-Haul needs to think about that. And hopefully, they take action to make sure something like this never happens again."
U-Haul says it's unable to comment on a pending legal matter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.