PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Around 41% of Black owned businesses have shuttered during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the National Bureau of Economic Research. Luckily, that's not Talei Hornback's story.
In 2019 Hornback launched The Black Box, a quarterly subscription company filled with Black owned businesses. Four times year, subscribers will get gender neutral goodies that range from candles and chocolate, to sunglasses and cookware.
Business was good, but things really picked up in 2020 when there was a renewed focus on buying local and buying Black.
"Just in our first year we were able to generate over $30,000 for black owned businesses and we've grown 400% since then," says Hornback.
And if you think you must be a person of color to support this company, think again.
"The majority of my subscribers are not Black."
Hornback is a single mother, who started the company not only to build generational wealth for her family, but to help others achieve it too.
Damola Omotosho says after his business was included in The Black Box, sales for his CardCraft company went up 50%.
"The month of our partnership was our highest revenue generating month ever."
Hornback says she wants The Black Box to have the "Oprah effect" meaning, if your company is included in the quarterly shipment, sales for that brand will skyrocket.
The Black Box is creating National buzz. It was recently featured in Buzzfeed and Harpers Baazar and has a very big, very secretive partnership to be announced in 2021.