PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It was a special ceremony for a Phoenix-area family who has had generations spend time in the military.
2nd Lt. Heather McGraw recently graduated from Embry–Riddle Aeronautical Universityand had a virtual swearing-in ceremony for the Air Force. She is now the fourth generation in her family to serve. Her great-grandfather fought in WWII's Battle of the Bulge. Her grandfather served some 30 years and fought in the Vietnam War. Her dad was in the Air Force for 25 years and served in Afghanistan. Her virtual graduation was much different than her family's ceremonies.
"It's definitely a motto of adapt and survive. It wasn't expected but you have to be grateful you're even getting there. It's a priveledge and an honor to serve so no matter how they present it to you. It's definitely amazing to put your hand up abd take that oath. Plus I got to be with my parents for it," said McGraw.
McGraw will head to Pensacola, Florida for training. She plans to serve in combat systems which entails weapons systems and electronic warfare.