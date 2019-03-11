PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona Sen. Martha McSally recently revealed she was raped in the Air Force.
Now another Valley veteran is telling a similar story, saying the military didn't do enough to investigate after she was attacked.
Her dream to wear the uniform since childhood, Breanna Adams enlisted in the Air Force right after high school.
"It took me all over the world. It was amazing,” Adams said of her service.
In 2011, she was deployed in Iraq.
“I was embedded in fighter squadrons as their intel analyst,” she said.
Just one day before she was supposed to leave that operation, everything would change.
That night, one of her interpreters came to her room.
“He's like, ‘Yeah I just wanted to tell you we're going to miss you.’ And everything so happened so fast,” said Adams.
Before she knew it, she says he was trying to force himself on her.
“And he told me, ‘Shh, shh, just be quiet and don’t move," Adams said.
Adams was able to fight him off. She filed a report the next day.
“There was no full penetration, he left no evidence on me,” said Adams.
She was sent home to the states and claims she never heard back.
“Nobody called to check in on me. No one. Not once,” Adams said.
A few months later, Adams was working at Luke Air Force Base, where she says she overheard her superiors saying they thought she made the whole thing up.
“I went back to my office, I picked up my stuff, and I started to plan my suicide,” she said.
Thankfully she talked herself out of it.
But to this day her attacker has never been brought in for questioning or charged with any crime.
“He assaulted me. The Air Force raped me. They're the ones who fully violated me,” said Adams. “He didn’t finish the job he intended to do. All of my leadership and my commanders, they finished the job for him."
Adams believes there needs to be a different system put in place so cases can be investigated and go to trial away from the structure and culture of military bases.
“I don't know how long and how many more people like McSally, like me, and all of the males and females in the service have to go through this before somebody goes, 'Maybe the chain is part of the problem,” Adams said.
He says her story and McSally's story are not unique.
Twenty-five percent of women who get their health care from the VA report they were sexually assaulted while in the service.
