TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- He’s been to war in Iraq but for Army Veteran Tom Henry the difficult part was returning and getting back into society.
After odd jobs for the past few months, he’s been unemployed and homeless.
“I’ve bounced around to different places but hadn’t found a place to work or stay,” says Henry.
So today he, along with twenty-four other Veterans showed up to Nick’s Menswear where they will receive a free suit, a new haircut and have their resume reworked and updated.
“This is so necessary. Through our program at US Vets we will then help the veterans get a job. This is the first step,” according to Justin Knightgale with US Vets.
Nick’s Menswear took the time to pick out a suit, fit them and then took measurement so the suit was tailored properly.
“This is what it’s all about,” says Josh Fink with Nick’s Menswear. “My grandfather was a Veteran and he always instilled in us to give back to those in need. What more deserving people then our Valley Veterans.”
After a haircut, his resume reworked and putting on a suit that fit him like a glove, Henry is ready to find a job and the other veterans agree this process will help.
“This is the first time I’ve ever put on a suit. My confidence level has been boosted. I’m ready for an interview to get a new customer service job,” says the new and improved Henry.
