PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix-area tutor was arrested in connection with sex crimes against children, the Peoria Police Department said late Thursday. He was found by investigators at a hotel in the area of 75th Avenue and Bell Road around noon.
Carl Nathaniel Adam Fredricksen, age 34, was in his hotel room when police served him with a search warrant. That's when they found hundreds of child porn pictures and videos, many of which police have identified. Police said he also goes by the name Nate Fredricksen.
The investigation on Fredricksen started last Thursday night, July 2, Peoria police said. A parent told police that their kids told them that Fredricksen showed them explicit videos of minors and asked if they wanted to join.
Detectives eventually identified Fredricksen and found out where he was located. During the investigation, it was uncovered that he advertising himself as a private tutor throughout the Valley.
Fredricksen was taken booked at the 4th Avenue Jail. He faces charges for child molestation, sexual exploitation of a minor, sexual conduct with a minor and furnishing harmful items to minors.
Peoria police are asking anyone with additional information to reach out in the following ways:
- P3 App: Download from Apple App Store or Google Play
- Tip Phone Line: 623-773-7045
- E-mail Tips: PDTips@peoriaaz.gov (Note: E-mail is not anonymous)
- Online form
- Calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS