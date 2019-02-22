CAVE CREEK (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley teenager is home safe after spending Thursday night in his truck, north of Cave Creek.
The bad weather forced 17-year old Jack Husband off the road in a remote area where had had no cell service and was unable to reach his family.
Fifteen hours after Husband's truck slid off the road, the teen was found late Friday morning.
Laurie Husband is relieved her son is home safe.
"I gave him a hug and broke down," said Laurie Husband. "Just so happy to have him back. It was a bad 15 hours."
The Chapparal High School student set out Thursday night to go see the snow, but the icy roads forced Jack's red pickup truck into a ravine and he couldn't get it out.
What made things worse: there was no cell phone service
"The last message we got from him was, I'm stuck," said Laurie Husband. "That was 9:15 p.m. and after that, nothing. We tried texting him and tried calling but just got voicemail."
Jack's mom said her son, who's a former boy scout, spent the night in his truck eating pretzels. He did have water. He also had some plastic from an inflatable mattress that he wrapped around his legs to stay warm.
The Maricopa County Sheriffs Office sent deputies out to try and find him, but the dark and cold weather made the search virtually impossible.
Once the sun came up, Jack hiked for about four hours until cell service kicked in and he spoke to his brother, and was rescued.
"Just a relief," said Laurie Husband. "Just thank God. Emotionally drained, like such a huge relief."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.