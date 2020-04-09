PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A swim coach in the Phoenix area has been arrested for alleged sex acts with a teenage girl. Nathan Moore, 43, was taken into custody on April 3. He faces one count of sexual abuse and five counts of sexual conduct with a minor.
The investigation began on March 19, when deputies from the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) responded to a complaint from a parent, who said that their daughter recently told them that she had been involved in a sexual relationship with Moore, her swim coach.
MCSO says Moore’s relationship with the victim began when the girl was just 15 years old and ended when she was 17. The victim met Moore when she was a member of a swim team that he coached. Detectives were later advised the suspect was known to have coached at gyms, high schools, community centers and aquatic centers throughout the Valley.
Moore was booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail and is being held on a $100,000 bond.
MCSO believes there could be additional victims within Maricopa County. Anyone with further information should contact the Special Victim’s Unit at 602-876-1011.