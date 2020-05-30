Some big names in the sports world from Arizona are explaining their feelings about the George Floyd protests around the country.

Athletes and coaches around the country are using their voice and considerable reach to speak up about the death of George Floyd. That includes Valley sports figures, like Arizona State University men's basketball coach Bobby Hurley, Arizona Cardinals tackle D.J. Humphries, and United States track star and Brophy Prep alum Devon Allen.

Here's what each posted to Twitter on Saturday:

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you