Athletes and coaches around the country are using their voice and considerable reach to speak up about the death of George Floyd. That includes Valley sports figures, like Arizona State University men's basketball coach Bobby Hurley, Arizona Cardinals tackle D.J. Humphries, and United States track star and Brophy Prep alum Devon Allen.
Here's what each posted to Twitter on Saturday:
George Floyd is one of too many. It’s heartbreaking. It’s unacceptable. It must end.— Bobby Hurley (@BobbyHurley11) May 30, 2020
My people are hurting! When I talk to my PaPa he tell me how similar their times were to today he say “y’all got camera phones tho, the whole world got to see the police kill that man you better take note of who ignore it.” Your silence is INCRIMINATING. #JusticeForGeorgeFlyod— H U M P (@74_hump) May 30, 2020
