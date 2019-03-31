PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Maricopa County Animal Care and Control has partnered with the Finding Rover app to make it easier to find lost pets.
It lets you take a picture of your pet's face.
[WATCH: New app helps find lost pets]
The app analyzes their facial features and stores the image in a database.
"It's a little bit harder with animals because animals have a lot more feature than humans," said Jose Santiago with MCACC. "With an animal, their fur coloration could be a lot different; their eye color could look different in certain lighting."
[RELATED: Facial recognition technology now used in Phoenix area to locate lost dogs]
But facial recognition software is getting advanced enough that anyone pet is starting to stand out in a crowd.
If a shelter finds your lost pet, they too can scan the animal's face and upload it to the app, which should give a match to the owner.
Along with bringing your cat or dog home, the app can also free up space in shelters, which, here in the Valley, tend to reach capacity every year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.