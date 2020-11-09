MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - FBI agents say they caught a man who robbed four different banks and tried to rob a fifth in the Phoenix area during a seven-week span.
According to the FBI, agents arrested 29-year-old William Cantrell on Wednesday after he robbed a U.S. Bank on Southern Avenue near Val Vista Drive in Mesa on Wednesday. He's accused of robbing a U.S. Bank in Glendale on Sept. 18, a U.S. Bank in Peoria on Sept. 26 and an Alaska Federal Credit Union in Avondale on Oct. 2. The FBI says he also tried to rob a U.S. Bank in Litchfield Park. During each crime, Cantrell approached the teller and gave them a note demanding money, the FBI said. No one was hurt and the suspect wasn't armed.