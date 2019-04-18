PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Saturday will mark 20 years since the Columbine High School shooting where two Colorado teens gunned down 12 of their classmates. It changed the way people thought about school safety, and now, schools are facing new challenges protecting students.
“I was probably in a very unique place during Columbine,” says Lisa Strohman.
She was studying with the FBI’s profiling unit beginning to learn about what makes a school shooter tick.
“We were able to understand the motivations and why these people, why these kids, do what they do,” says Strohman.
Today she’s a clinical psychologist working with schools on the best ways to prepare kids for the worst. Strohman also established the Digital Citizen Academy providing prevention and diversion programs to reduce concerns about kids and technology use.
Many Valley school districts use lockdown drills, not active shooter drills, to teach kids what to do in emergencies, but Strohman says parents should ask questions to make sure the drills are appropriate for their kids.
“They shouldn’t get to the point where they’re scaring kids, where they have anxiety or depression,” says Strohman.
She says many districts consult a variety of experts to make sure different drills tailor to different age groups.
“At the elementary school level we prepare them and we create drills,” says Strohman. “If something happens on our campus and it’s scary, we’re going to lock down and here’s what the lockdown means. You’re protected, you’re in a classroom, and you have your teacher. In middle school and high school level, I think it’s a bit different. We’re talking about there is a potential that this could happen.”
Strohman says teachers, parents and students should not dismiss online threats.
“In every single one of these cases that I’ve looked into, these kids talk about it, or they make note about it on social,” says Strohman. “So somebody knows.”
Strohman says schools spend thousands of dollars on investigating online threats, and if parents don’t educate their kids on their online behaviors, it may cost them one day.
“I think that pretty soon down the line, parents are going to be liable for those expenses because it’s very clear to me that schools can’t afford these little one-off hits any longer,” says Strohman
Two Valley districts say they use active shooter drills but not for students. The Phoenix Union High School and Paradise Valley Unified School districts say the active shooter trainings are for educating staffers.
