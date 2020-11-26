PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Red Kettle program is synonymous with the holiday season, but Phoenix-area Salvation Army officials fear they'll see a drop in donations when they need it the most.

The Salvation Army said it could see a 50% decline in money raised through the program because of the COVID-19 pandemic. More stores are closed, fewer people are out and about shopping and shoppers are carrying less cash and coins. The organization says it'll serve up to 155% more people nationwide because of the coronavirus. The goal for the Phoenix area is to raise $1.5 million dollars.

Participate in our 2020 Christmas Angel program Every child deserves to know the joy of a new toy at Christmas. Help Arizona’s Family and The Salvation Army provide toys to more than 50,000 Arizona children in need.

There will still be Red Kettles across the Valley so people can donate. If shoppers don't have cash, there will be NFC tags and QR codes on the Red Kettle signs to make contactless donations. Other ways include:

Online at SalvationArmyRedKettle.org

Text RedKettles (no spaces) to 51555

Ask Alexa to, "Make a donation to The Salvation Army"

Drop by a local Salvation Army location

Those looking to help can also donate their time. Volunteering at a Red Kettle for one hour can raise enough money to help The Salvation Army put food on the table for 13 people, the organization said.

Bell ringers are also staying safe. They're wearing masks, keeping social distance from donors and not having any physical contact with donations or people. All the kettle equipment is being cleaned often.