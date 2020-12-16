PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Rock musician Ryan Butler is recovering after receiving a life-saving liver transplant back in October.

Butler has been a staple in the Valley's heavy metal music scene, playing in bands like Landmine Marathon and Northside Kings before starting his own recording studio, Arcane Digital.

Beloved Phoenix-area musician faces life-threatening disease Ryan Butler has Wilson's disease, which causes a backup of copper in the liver.

But the 44-year-old was diagnosed with Wilson's Disease a little more than a year ago. Wilson's Disease causes a build-up of copper in the liver, and Butler's health started getting worse this fall.

"I just felt like I was done," Butler said.

Butler says he had been moved to the top of the liver donation list, but matches weren't coming in.

"I didn't think I was going to make it, honestly, at that point," Butler said. "I thought I was going to go down the same path that my mom went where nothing came in in time."

Butler's mother died of Wilson's Disease when she was 43-years-old.

"I was actually at home, and I was cutting my own hair," Butler said. "And I said, 'Why am I bothering to do this? I'm not gonna be here, like, next week.'"

Butler says that was when the phone rang, and he was told to come down to St. Joseph's Hospital in Phoenix, where he would undergo a liver transplant that afternoon.

"We walked into the hospital as the guy with the cooler with the liver was walking in at the same time through the main entrance," Butler said.

Since his transplant, Butler says his health has been getting better every day.

"The second I woke up from the surgery, everything felt different," Butler said. "I felt like a sense of hope."

Still, there has been one side-effect: Butler says his thumb and first two fingers in his left hand are completely numb since the surgery after they were taped to a pedestal during the operation. It's left him unable to play guitar.

"Right now, it's weird even clipping my fingernails," Butler said.

Still, Butler says his doctor believes the feeling in his fingers will come back, and right now, he's just glad to still be here.

"Definitely grateful to be alive," Butler said.