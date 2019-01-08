PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) − Yelp just released their Top 100 Places to Eat and six Phoenix-area restaurants made the yearly list.
Coming in at No. 14 is Worth Takeaway in Mesa.
The others are as followed:
No. 26: Kodo Sushi Sake in Scottsdale.
No. 39: Homer's Smokehouse BBQ in San Tan Valley.
No. 68: Cocina Madrigal in Phoenix.
No. 76: Momo Bowl in Apache Junction.
No. 83: Not Your Typical Deli in Gilbert.
Yelp says to determine the list, they looked at the reviews received by businesses in the restaurant and food categories.
They considered both the rating and the volume of the reviews, while accounting for the overall volume of review in each business's area so as not to disadvantage businesses in areas with relatively low review volume.
Yelp says businesses must be primarily a restaurant or place to eat a meal to be included on the list.
