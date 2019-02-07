PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Looking for an ultra-romantic place to take that special someone? Look no further than our own hometown.
Just in time for Valentine's Day, two Phoenix-area restaurants have landed on Yelp’s Top 100 Most Romantic Restaurants list of 2019.
Café Monarch in Scottsdale ranked No. 2 on the list! And Cibo Urban Pizzeria in Phoenix came in at No. 19.
The ratings are well deserved.
Café Monarch
Café Monarch in Scottsdale was named the third-best fine dining restaurant in the U.S. on a new Trip Advisor list.
[RELATED: Scottsdale restaurant named third best fine dining restaurant in U.S.]
The restaurant in Old Town Scottsdale near Goldwater Boulevard and First Avenue is a family-owned eatery offering fine dining in an elegant atmosphere.
The dining room is intimate, yet inviting. And when the weather's nice, step outside into the candlelit courtyard, an ivy-covered secret garden with palm trees and a trickling fountain.
One TripAdvisor diner described it this way: "The atmosphere is indescribably romantic. It's as if you've stepped into the backyard of a gorgeous French villa."
The four-course menu is updated weekly by Chef Gus Lewkowicz, who uses seasonal and local ingredients. All servers are trained and certified sommeliers with extensive wine knowledge.
Right now at Café Monarch, you'll find delicacies like and Chilean Sea Bass, Pork Belly Salad and Charred Spanish Octopus. For dessert, try a seasonal fruit crepe or a slice of Strawberry Butter Cake.
The restaurant is reservation-only.
[RELATED: Date night! Unique, romantic restaurants to go on a date in the Phoenix area]
Yelp users have offered the following comments about Café Monarch:
"This is truly a magical and romantic restaurant. We didn't want to leave."
"Café Monarch was by far the most exquisite, romantic and memorable dining experience we had."
"This is one of my favorite date night or special occasion restaurants in town."
Café Monarch
6939 E First Ave.
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
(480) 970-7682
For more information, visit Café Monarch online.
Cibo Urban Pizzeria
Nestled in a downtown Phoenix neighborhood, you'll find a bungalow home with a massive patio and carriage house serving up delicious Italian meals. Cibo, which means "food" in Italian, sits at Fifth Avenue and Fillmore Street.
The patio looks like it’s in the front yard of a house. There are trees and beautiful white lights. It has a quaint, comfortable vibe, and is perfect for a romantic dinner or lunch with friends.
For more than a decade, Cibo has featured a mouthwatering menu of red and white wood-fired pizzas. Cibo also features salads, antipasto, house-made fresh pasta. And the restaurant is also known for its gourmet dessert crepes.
But it's the pizza that consistently wins rave reviews.
[RELATED: National Pizza Week: Best pizza in Phoenix area]
Cibo Urban Pizzeria
603 N. Fifth Ave., Phoenix
602-441-2697
For more information, visit Cibo online.
Yelp users have made the following comments about Cibo:
"I don't know why the heck it took me so long to get here but I am completely obsessed! It is SO quaint, romantic, and just overall has the best vibes."
"I love this place so much I got married in their carriage house."
"I'd 100 percent recommend this to anyone looking for a date night spot or even just a nice dinner outing with friends/family/colleagues."
"HIDDEN GEM!"
So how did Yelp determine its list of romantic spots? The company identified restaurants with a large number of reviews mentioning the words “romantic,” “Valentine’s Day” and “date night” and then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning the relevant keywords.
To see a complete list of top 100 romantic restaurants across the country, click HERE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.