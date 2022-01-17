PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A synagogue is a place of worship, considered sacred, and a safe place.
"I think that there aren’t enough words to describe how everyone is feeling," said Rabbi Stephen Kahn, with Congregation Beth Israel in Scottsdale.
He says the 11-hour hostage situation at the synagogue in Texas over the weekend was like re-living the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting after an uptick in anti-Semitic events over the years.
"There is no American Jew who is engaged in the community who says, 'this is Texas, it was far away," said Rabbi Shmuly Yanklowitz with the Scottsdale-based non-profit Valley Beit Midrash. "Everyone trembles when they walk into the synagogue after events like this."
Rabbi Kahn is in his 20th year at the congregation. "In my 25 years, we’ve gone from no visible security, let alone armed security, to full-time armed security on the campus at all hours of the day when we’re open," he said.
Rabbi Kahn says most congregations do not have hundreds of thousands of dollars to spend on protection every year. However, he says the rabbi at the Texas synagogue taught us all what it means to serve, as he himself looks for hope.
"We’re not the first, and unfortunately, we won’t be the last generation that experiences acts of hatred and acts of evil… and so that gives us a little perspective," he said.
While trainings and precautions have changed, Rabbi Yanklowitz says they're committed to securing their communities but also remaining inclusive.
"There are those in the community who want very low levels of security, those who want very high levels of security, but at the end of the day, we will need to commit to both values," Rabbi Yanklowitz said. "Being completely secure, but being totally welcoming."