PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- They may be used to the snow and freezing cold in northern Arizona, but this kind of chilly weather in Phoenix just doesn't seem right.
"It was cold," said Bart Day. "It was 29 degrees and frost everywhere."
Bob Hutzel had to wait a few hours before hitting golf balls Wednesday morning.
It was just too cold.
"The folks in Chicago are probably making fun of us," said Hutzel.
Rick McCary grew up in Philadelphia, so he should be used to this kind of weather, right?
Not exactly.
The Phoenix homeowner spent the Tuesday evening covering his plants, and he kept his two dogs inside overnight.
"They're inside," said McCary. "I take them out for evening walks when the sun goes down. They are inside all night long sleeping. They have their own beds, that keep them warm for sure."
With temperatures expected to dip near or below freezing again Wednesday night, many neighbors are keeping their plants covered.
But what about citrus trees?
Mathew Whitfill with Whitfill Nursery said that smaller citrus trees are more vulnerable to the cold, but that there are things you can do to protect them.
"If they are smaller, younger trees you can easily get something over the top of them, like a bed sheet," said Whitfill. "If they are too big to cover, like a 20-foot-tall tree, you can run a hose underneath the citrus trees all night. Hose water actually radiates heat up into the canopy and keeps the middle of the tree from freezing."
