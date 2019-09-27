GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- What do you do when you've got a teen whose French horn took a beating? You call Angels on Patrol.
Sgt. Jeff Turney with Glendale Police is on the board for Angels on Patrol.
The group got a call from Phoenix PD a few weeks ago.
"They had a group home over there, and they had a couple of boys who got into a fray. One was playing the horn for a band and the other one got angry and destroyed his horn," Turney said.
And it's not just any French horn.
"They said this horn was given to this boy by his great-grandfather and I know that's probably an attachment that he has to his actual family so we had to help him," Turney said.
Angels on Patrol helps in crisis situations, when responding officers can't find the right resources.
"They bought medicine for kids, tires for cars, electricity bills, Christmas presents," Turney said. "I've never had them turn me down over the years."
But this time, they couldn't afford the several-thousand dollar price tag of a new French horn. So, Turney turned to Facebook. And one of his friends had a contact at Milano's Music in Mesa.
"I took this in to see if we could repair it and they laughed at me," Turney said. "They said, 'Who ran over this?'"
And they did more than repair it. They replaced it with a gently-used French horn for free.
"He said this horn is probably 10 times better than the one I have here in front of me," Turney said.
With the new horn in hand, Sgt. Turney and the original responding officer got the teen ready for the big reveal before band class, showing that even after a flat note, with the support of your biggest fans, the beat goes on.
"We want to show him that we understand and we care; someone does care," Turney said.