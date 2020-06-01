PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Churches across the Valley are addressing tough topics like racism, rallying and rioting.

"It is a hard thing to address, one, as a pastor, and two, as an African American man, and three, as an African American man with African American sons," said Andre Miller, a pastor at New Beginnings Christian Church in Mesa.

Miller said although it's a trying time, it's a time that can be a catalyst for change.

"We trust God as a believer, but then we also take practical steps to get in the places where our voices are heard, where we can effectively move forward with policy changes that are beneficial not just to African Americans but beneficial to everyone," said Miller.

He said it's important to remember we're all human.

"When you look at protesting and what happened with Martin Luther King, he ended up having sit-downs with people who were in power, Lyndon Johnson, to effectively move forth the Civil Rights Movement," said Miller.

Miller said he's having conversations with police chiefs across the Valley, opening up a dialogue for change.

"We have to be honest about the black experience," said Miller. "We have to be honest about what is happening in the streets, the streets of America. We have to be honest about how people police. We have to be honest about many times the ball has been dropped in terms of egregious acts by police officers."

In downtown Phoenix, Pastor Brian Kruckenberg changed his sermon to address what's happening in our country.

"The scripture says that we should mourn when our brothers and sisters are mourning and that we carry each other's burdens," said Kruckenberg.

His church prayed Saturday night that people could protest peacefully.

"When someone is hurting, you need to listen to why they're hurting and certainly my black brothers are hurting differently than I do in this simply because of their experience," said Kruckenberg. "I need to learn from that."