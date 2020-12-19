PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A local rock legend, Lawrence Zubia, died Saturday morning.
Zubia, who was the lead singer of the Pistoleros, died after months of battling chronic pancreatitis. Zubia and the Pistoleros are members of the Arizona Music Hall of Fame after decades of playing rock n' roll across the Valley. The band was inducted in July of 2019.
After the group had formed, originally called The Chimeras, the band signed with Hollywood Records in 1996 and had to change their name because another band had previously claimed it. So after three years into their band life, they became known as the Pistoleros.
Their major label debut album "Hang On to Nothing" was released in 1997. Eventually, the band was dropped by Hollywood Records after a change in label management, but played on and independently released a self-titled album in late 2001.
The Pistoleros later signed with Fervor Records in 2014, and continued to make and play new music around the Valley.
Lawrence's brother, Mark, who is the guitarist in the band, provided the following statement on behalf of the Zubia family:
Lawrence Zubia was a talented singer/songwriter and an influential member of the Arizona music scene. He was the frontman of the band The Pistoleros for 27 years, which he founded with his brother Mark. In 2019, the group was inducted into the Arizona Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame. His contributions to music inspired several generations of musicians in the Valley.
Despite his deep passion and commitment to music, the most important thing to him was being a father. He dedicated his life to his three children, Daniela, Jack and Toni. After a long illness, Lawrence passed away peacefully early Saturday morning, surrounded by his family. He will be deeply missed.
The Zubia Family would like to thank everyone for their condolences, love and prayers.
Valley venues and longtime fans paid tribute to Lawrence Zubia on social media.
Sad day for the entire Phoenix music community. https://t.co/sPmDoFW4Cy— Crescent Ballroom (@CrescentPHX) December 19, 2020