PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police said the man who was shot and killed over a stolen cell phone appeared to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.
[ORIGINAL STORY: PD: Man shot to death by suspect who took off with cell phone in south Phoenix]
Eric Hernandez died in the parking lot of McDonald's at 19th Avenue and Baseline Road. Police said Hernandez was trying to retrieve his cell phone from a thief when he was shot.
"You show a bit of kindness and a person doesn't know how to react to anything kind in the streets anymore," said Cathy Gallegos, Hernandez’s mother.
In a world of distance and divide, Gallegos said her son lived a motto of hope and help without hesitation.
"Whatever he could do for somebody, he would do."
So on Feb. 13, when a random man asked to use Hernandez’s cell phone, she believed he did not even pause.
"This was a help that ended up taking his life for being generous and kind to someone."
Hernandez leaves behind two kids, as well as a mother who thought the world of him.
His death is an all too familiar feeling for his mother.
That is because Cathy Gallegos lost her adult daughter only a few years ago.
"The loss of my daughter I never got over, and now with my son, I know it's a lifetime of pain," she told Arizona’s Family.
Hernandez was only 34-years-old.
A GoFundMe page has been set up in his honor.
Police still have not identified or arrested a suspect in Hernandez’s murder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.