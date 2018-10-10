YOUNGTOWN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Another round of abuse claims has at least suspended operations at a northwest Valley shelter that houses migrant families, federal officials said on Wednesday.
The federal government suspended placement of unaccompanied children who are in the country illegally at the Southwest Key shelter Hacienda del Sol in Youngtown on Sept. 18, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The agency said there were allegations of physical abuse involving shelter employees and three unaccompanied children. The incident occurred in mid-September, officials said. The staff members involved were fired. Neither federal officials nor Southwest Key said how many staff members were involved or more details about the incident.
All the unaccompanied children were then placed in other facilities by Sept. 28, DHHS said.
Jeff Eller with Southwest Key said the shelter operator is working to retrain the staff.
The Health and Human Service Department’s Office of Refugee Resettlement oversees children who crossed the border without their parents or have been separated from their parents due to the Trump administration’s previous zero-tolerance border policy.
“ORR has a zero-tolerance policy for all forms of abuse or inappropriate behavior at (migrant) care provider facilities and acts quickly to address any alleged violations of policy, including initiating employee disciplinary action, termination, or reporting to law enforcement agencies and all relevant licensing bodies,” the agency said.
The suspension comes after the Arizona Department of Health Services threatened to revoke the licenses of Southwest Key's 13 migrant facilities across the state due to worries about employee background checks. The agency sent a strongly-worded letter last month saying the records were "deficient and not acceptable" after the operator missed a deadline to show all employees had passed background checks.
Arizona has seen numerous allegations of sexual abuse at its many shelters for immigrant children, including one made by the government of El Salvador, which said it received reports of three children, 12 to 17, who were sexually abused at unnamed shelters in Arizona.
In August, a Southwest Key care worker was arrested for kissing and fondling a 14-year-old girl at a Phoenix location, police said.
Then federal investigators accused a Mesa care worker of sexually abusing eight teen boys. The suspect was HIV positive. The case was first reported by ProPublica.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ordered inspections of all the facilities following the arrests.
